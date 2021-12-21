Trevor Noah files law suit against New York Hospital for alleged botched surgery

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is reportedly in a legal tussle with a New York Hospital and doctor after allegedly undergoing treatment at their facilities.

According to CNN the comedian is suing the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Dr Riley J. Williams III for an undisclosed amount after an alleged botched surgery.

Trevor in his complaint stated that the doctor and the hospital “failed to properly diagnose his illness and condition”.

They also allegedly “failed to refer him to specialists with proper skill and training to treat his illness, and negligently performed exams and surgery”.

The comedian said their alleged negligence caused him to “sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries”.

The surgery took place in 2020. It is unclear what surgery Trevor underwent but he reportedly “sustained severe and painful personal injuries, sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain”.

The hospital in a statement called Trevor's claims meritless and said it was restricted from publicly sharing confidential patient information.