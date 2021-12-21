'Sex and the City' stars break silence on Chris Noth sexual assault claims

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are “saddened” to learn of the sexual assault allegations levelled against their co-star Chris Noth.

Earlier this month, two women described alleged sexual incidents with the actor in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015.

One, using the name Zoe, said she was 22 when she met Noth while working for a company in 2004 that did business with celebrities. She said he invited her to the pool at his apartment building and later kissed her and had sex with her against her will.

The other woman, using the name Lily, was a server at a New York nightclub where Noth asked her on a date in 2015. She said she later went with him to his apartment where they had sex, but she left feeling “totally violated”.