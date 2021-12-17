Actor Chris Noth says sexual assault claims against him ‘categorically false’

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth denied sexual assault accusations reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual.

Noth plays the romantic partner Mr Big, or Big, in the HBO television series and its sequel And Just Like That.

On Thursday exercise bike company Peloton removed a social media ad it had released earlier this week featuring Noth’s character.

It said it was previously unaware of the accusations against Noth, and said that “every sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously”.

Noth issued his statement in response to the story in which two women, using pseudonyms, described sexual incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago. No always means no. That is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,” he said.