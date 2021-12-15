Zakes Bantwini makes huge comeback

A chart-topping hit single and trending album is just what Afro-house music maestro Zakes Bantwini needed to announce his comeback this year.



Born Zakhele Madida, Zakes Bantwini dropped Ghetto King two weeks ago which comes three years after his last offering. It is packed with powerful and rich hits like Obama and Amanga which have been performing well. Osama dropped four months ago and has been enjoyed lots of streaming, views and airplay...