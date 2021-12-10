Likhey finally releases music after going viral two years ago

Likhwithemba Booi wowed the world with his vocals and now the 17-year-old has finally released his much-awaited single titled Bambelela.

It was two years ago when the then 15-year-old Booi known as Likhey to his fans from KwaZakhele township in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, caught the attention of American actress Taraji P Henson as she heard him sing Ndikhethe Wena by Ami Faku in a video that was shared on her Instagram.

The video also captured some of the big names in the SA music industry like music producer DJ Maphorisa and rapper Cassper Nyovest.

DJ Maphorisa even offered to sign him to make his dreams come true.

Unfortunately, at the time Likhey turned down the offer as he wanted to focus on his education.

However, he could not escape the music bug and with the help of his mentor Dumza Maswana he worked on his debut single, which was produced by Christer Kobedi, who also produced Amanda Black’s albums.