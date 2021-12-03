Somizi Mhlongo's book 'I am Not A Chef' nominated for the world cookbook awards

He was selected from 1,558 entries from 227 countries

Celebrity chef, TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo's book, I am Not A Chef, has been nominated for the Celebrity Chef World category - the World Gourmand Cook Book Awards.



Mhlongo was selected from 1,558 entries from 227 countries. He is nominated alongside Matt Preston of Australia, Julie Daniluk of Canada, Alvaro Lois of Chile, Richard Xu of China. ..