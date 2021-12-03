Multi-talented Mpho Putini explores music
Presenter's single Sizodlula is out
Now that Mpho Putini has established her profile as a TV and radio presenter, she is now venturing into music.
Putini, from Boksburg in Ekurhuleni, is a story of someone starting from the bottom and working her way up to the top. She trained at YFM’s Y Academy and presented drive time and sports shows at JoziFM and KasiFM which are both community stations before she landed a bigger slot. Putini, who holds qualifications in TV production, journalism and radio presenting, worked her way up until she landed on national television as a presenter and actor...
