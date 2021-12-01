RATE IT: Shudu Musida’s Miss World looks

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has served nothing but looks since her departure to Puerto Rico to compete in the 70th Miss World pageant.

Since her arrival in the country last week, Musida has kept us all up to date about her daily outfits. She served us smart-casual, African print dresses and designer gowns, making it impossible to choose which stands out most.

Some on social media have said the looks have filled them with anticipation for Musida’s Miss World gown.

Which one is your fav?

Take our polls and let us know whether you think each outfit is hot or not.

Basking in the sun in purple