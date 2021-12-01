Ferguson Films sings SK's praises after firing the actor

Ferguson Films has sent well wishes to actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza after his exit from The Queen.

This comes after he was axed from the show earlier last month.

“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast of The Queen,” M-Net channel director of local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso confirmed to TshisaLIVE in a statement.

In a post shared on the Ferguson Films Facebook page recently, the production company praised SK for his hard work and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

“We would like to wish Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza all the best for the future as he exits #TheQueenMzansi. You have been a hardworking individual from the day you walked onto our set. We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder! Until next time!” read the post.