Qwabe twins win big at Satma Awards

Singing sisters walk away with two awards

The Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia, walked away with two awards at the South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma Awards) that took place on Saturday night in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.



The twin sisters, who could not attend the awards due to their hectic schedule, won in the Best Female Group and Best Traditional Collaboration Song category for their song, Gift of Love, featuring DJ Tira and Ntencane. ..