Binge watch your heart out with Showmax's two-for-one Black Friday special

Showmax’s first telenovela, The Wife, has broken records for the most first-day views of all time on the popular streaming platform.
This addictive series follows the story of an ambitious young journalist called Hlomu who falls in love with a charming taxi driver, Mqhele, not realising that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets too.
The Wife is the show everyone’s been talking about and if you feel like you’ve been missing out, now’s your chance to catch up on this and other awesome entertainment on Showmax — for less.
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Wife'
The mobile-only version of Showmax starts at R39 a month, which means you can watch the latest and greatest movies, series, kids’ shows and more on your phone for two whole months for the price of a burger.
Love Life S2
The journey from first love to a lasting relationship is back in the spotlight with the second instalment of the hit romantic comedy anthology series Love Life.
Season 1 star Anna Kendrick is back as a guest star and the new cast is led by William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as Marcus Watkins, who enters his 30s freshly divorced and as lost as ever.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Love Life' season 2
Gossip Girl, the reboot
The original 2007 series Gossip Girl won 18 Teen Choice Awards. Now, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.
Watch the full box set of the original Gossip Girl series on Showmax, plus binge the first 10 episodes of the reboot from December 3.
WATCH | Get a taste of 'Gossip Girl' season one to six
The United Way
Told by football legend Eric Cantona and featuring previously unseen footage, the doccie looks at Manchester United’s roots, tracing their historical journey before the turn of the century through candid conversations with stars like David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.
WATCH | The trailer for 'The United Way'
