Binge watch your heart out with Showmax's two-for-one Black Friday special

Showmax’s first telenovela, The Wife, has broken records for the most first-day views of all time on the popular streaming platform.

This addictive series follows the story of an ambitious young journalist called Hlomu who falls in love with a charming taxi driver, Mqhele, not realising that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets too.

The Wife is the show everyone’s been talking about and if you feel like you’ve been missing out, now’s your chance to catch up on this and other awesome entertainment on Showmax — for less.