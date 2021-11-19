Robert Marawa back on air after penning one of a kind deal
MSW show to be on Sowetan, Vuma FM and Rise FM platforms
Revered sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is back on air doing what he loves most.
Marawa has partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show – Marawa Sport Worldwide (MSW) live on platforms such as SowetanLIVE website, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga. The 90-minute show goes live on Monday between 5.30pm and 7pm and it will be done under a bridge in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.
The first of its kind in the South African media, MSW will be streamed live every Monday to Friday in the three platforms simultaneously . Speaking to Sowetan, Marawa who was fired by SABC in July, said he was both nervous and excited about the new adventure and partnership.
“I am not sure if I am looking forward or I am just nervous. This is a different approach, a new union of different entities. I am nervously excited and I am looking to a new journey. I am particularly looking forward to providing my inquisitive loyal support base with both global and local quality content in the field of sports,” he said.
Marawa chose to partner with Sowetan because the newspaper has been a sort of a sport bible for him in terms of sport and football coverage. Growing up, Marawa marveled at reading sport articles written by accomplished writers like Molefi Mika, Sello Rabothata, and the late Meshack Motloung and Louis Mazibuko.
“It is one newspaper that helped me to understand the soccer with its reporting and publishing of pictures of soccer players just to see how they look like. In terms of writing, there were Sowetan journalists who set the tone for me journalistically and guided me as a young kid. It makes sense to me to partner with a publication that has been familiar to me in my childhood and adulthood.”
MD in News and Media for Arena Holdings MD Pule Molebeledi said: “Securing Marawa, the undisputed king of sports airwaves, and his hugely popular show onto the Sowetan, Vuma FM and Rise FM platforms is a coup for Arena Holdings.
“Marawa is a legend in his own right. He brings to Arena decades of experience and longstanding relationships with many of the top sports personalities in the world. Sowetan is a known and well-respected news brand all around the country. Sowetan has always had a strong association with sport, particularly football, with many still referring to it as the soccer bible of the country. This deal brings together two strong brands and two of the country’s youngest and fastest growing radio stations. We hope that our customers will see this as adding value to their lives.”
In terms of the format, Marawa will stick to the old format of the show that won the Best Sports Show at the SA Radio Awards this year.
“Obviously, we are going to do things differently given the three different platforms and will add as we go along. Expect your honest, independent, engaging not diluted by any external forces show. There is a lot happening so, we will embrace the successes in the sports fraternity and question where there is a need,” Marawa said.
Marawa returns to radio broadcasting at the right time. Fans have been hosting meetings planning to march to the SABC headquarters calling for his return.
“I am aware of the campaign and have been receiving messages of support from my timelines on social media. I am grateful for all the love that people have been showing me. It humbles me because I never sat down and reflected on my achievements.”
