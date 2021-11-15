Tshedi Mholo leaves Malaika for good

Afro-pop group's front lady sings different tune about future

Malaika’s lead vocalist Tshedi Mholo is quitting the group, and this time it's for good.



Mholo, who has been part of the group since 2003, is leaving to pursue her own ambitions that include her businesses, social-activism and a gospel music career. The singer, who hails from Lichtenburg, North West, said she'll no longer perform under the banner of Malaika with immediate effect...