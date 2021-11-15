NAC bosses to face music over R285m

Forensic report finds Mangope, Changfoot negligent in managing R285m

Suspended National Arts Council (NAC) CEO Rosemary Mangope and CFO Clifton Changfoot were negligent in managing and executing their duties when dealing with R285m meant to support the creative industry during the pandemic.



This was revealed in the forensic report on the presidential employment stimulus programme (Pesp), which was released publicly for the first time on Saturday. ..