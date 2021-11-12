MFR Souls duo press on with new album

Amanikiniki hitmakers want more out of amapiano

House music hitmakers MFR Souls have a new album dropping today and its inspired by the fans.



Tumelo "Ma-Ero" Nedondwe and Tumelo "Force Reloaded" Mabe, the musicians behind the name, have had an incredible eight years together with popular songs like Love You Tonight, Amanikiniki and Bathandwa...