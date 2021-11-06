WIN | Help SA's musicians: double tickets to be won for Hunter's #MusicNeedsYou concert

It has been almost two years since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in SA. Lockdown meant mask-wearing, social distancing and no more live events. Many musicians, producers, support staff, suppliers and agencies have lost their income because of a lack of opportunity to perform or help execute events.

But now, as rules and regulations relating to gatherings and concerts have eased, the industry is making a return.

“Not unhindered by the alcohol bans and other restrictions, Distell has pushed through the hard times and is doing its bit to support the national vaccination roll-out and local talent in the events industry who have been affected by Covid-19,” says Alicia Reddy, brand manager for Hunter’s Premium Cider.

Hunter's is leading this initiative with the #MusicNeedsYou concert on November 14 at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg.

“The concert provides an opportunity for local talent and their teams to kick-start the opening of the industry,” says Reddy.