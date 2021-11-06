Entertainment

WIN | Help SA's musicians: double tickets to be won for Hunter's #MusicNeedsYou concert

Local music industry to get a kick-start at the #MusicNeedsYou concert on November 14 in Johannesburg

06 November 2021 - 10:20
Enjoy Kabza de Small (pictured), Cassper Nyovest and others at the #MusicNeedsYou concert in Johannesburg this month.
Enjoy Kabza de Small (pictured), Cassper Nyovest and others at the #MusicNeedsYou concert in Johannesburg this month.
Image: Supplied

It has been almost two years since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in SA. Lockdown meant mask-wearing, social distancing and no more live events. Many musicians, producers, support staff, suppliers and agencies have lost their income because of a lack of opportunity to perform or help execute events. 

But now, as rules and regulations relating to gatherings and concerts have eased, the industry is making a return.

“Not unhindered by the alcohol bans and other restrictions, Distell has pushed through the hard times and is doing its bit to support the national vaccination roll-out and local talent in the events industry who have been affected by Covid-19,” says Alicia Reddy, brand manager for Hunter’s Premium Cider.

Hunter's is leading this initiative with the #MusicNeedsYou concert on November 14 at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg. 

“The concert provides an opportunity for local talent and their teams to kick-start the opening of the industry,” says Reddy. 

Nothing refreshes like ... SA music? Join Hunter's this November at the #MusicNeedsYou concert.
Nothing refreshes like ... SA music? Join Hunter's this November at the #MusicNeedsYou concert.
Image: Supplied/Hunter's

The line-up, on stage from 2pm to 10pm, includes prominent SA musicians such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ PH, DJ Olwee, Lelowhatsgood, De Mthuda, Jovis and Kabza De Small. 

“A day out in the sun with great entertainment, good food and your favourite Hunter’s is just what we all need about now,” said Reddy. 

After the concert, Hunter's will make a donation to support up-and-coming youth music talent. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds will go to the Music in Africa Foundation, a pan-African arts organisation that supports the music industry.

Win double tickets to the #MusicNeedsYou concert

To help cash-strapped consumers, Hunter's is giving away 50 double tickets worth R200 each. 

To enter, simply email your name, surname and phone number to peace.maluleke@wppteamliquid.com before 5pm on November 11, with “TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE ticket giveaway” in the subject line.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by the organisers of the event.

For more information, follow Hunter's on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or visit the Hunter’s website

Hunter’s Premium Cider promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

This article was paid for by Hunter’s Premium Cider.

ALSO READ:

Kabza De Small is SA’s most-streamed artist

Kabza De Small has been Apple Music’s most-streamed SA artist since the global music platform made its debut in the country six years ago.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Fans rave after Cassper reveals exclusive music featuring Ne-Yo on IG

The star trended after Mzansi caught wind of the new groove hits!
Entertainment
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout