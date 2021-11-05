Catchy gems and innovative fashion define Damane

There is a particular image of vocal powerhouse divas that comes to mind when thinking of artists who started off in church choirs. For 29-year-old going on 30 Andrei Damane, that frigid box of choral stars is not a space for his immense talent to fit in.

Smoothly blending the emotion of R&B, the catchy jams of variable house genres and the sparkling magnetism of pop, Damane is becoming an artist to watch with this modern approach to what love, life and fun sounds like.

No stranger to the stage, the young star often put on showcases for his family with his cousins. Damane was also soloist for the South African Youth Choir and studies at the University of Cape Town for a degree in music.

His latest single, Fun, carries the same bravado of his previous extended play record (EP) and looks at how one should look at life from different perspectives.

“It’s about how much fun can be had instead of just focusing on this one standard, specific viewpoint or perspective,” says Damane.

Joyous of the warm reception it has received in its ability to blend genres, Damane has always sought to present music that rolls off the tongue, so it is not only memorable to the listener but also aims to be clever in a way that hearkens to his musical training and the craft of taking cues from different cultures and genres for a listenability beyond his niche audience.

Though he does not consider himself a fashionista, often seen as the least fashionable in his friendship group, Damane creates a distinct image that seems to morph throughout his musical career.