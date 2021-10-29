Pumeza Matshikiza looking forward to perform on home soil

Opera singer prepared one-night performance for locals

South African lyric soprano Pumeza Matshikiza has graced big opera stages around the world for years and now returns home to give a local audience a taste of her talent.



The Eastern Cape-born singer, who grew up in Cape Town and now based in Germany, has appeared in many international shows having made her debut as Fox in The Cunning Little Vixen at the English National Opera between 2007 and 2009...