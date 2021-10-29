Double delight as Tshona, Khuzwayo twins make music together

Amawele Squared drop single today

After gaining international exposure touring the world with the Lion King, two sets of twins – Vuyokazi and Vuyelwa Tshona and Nokwanda and Nokubonga Khuzwayo – are ready to spread their wings in music.



The four women, whose relationship began at the Lion King auditions, have teamed to form an all-female band called Amawele Squared (A2), making them the first female group in SA that comprises two sets of twins since the 1990s male group The Twins...