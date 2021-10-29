Double delight as Tshona, Khuzwayo twins make music together
Amawele Squared drop single today
After gaining international exposure touring the world with the Lion King, two sets of twins – Vuyokazi and Vuyelwa Tshona and Nokwanda and Nokubonga Khuzwayo – are ready to spread their wings in music.
The four women, whose relationship began at the Lion King auditions, have teamed to form an all-female band called Amawele Squared (A2), making them the first female group in SA that comprises two sets of twins since the 1990s male group The Twins...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.