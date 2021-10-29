Activists and artists honour Nomsa Manaka with concert

Show to raise funds for dancer's medical bills

Friends, activists and leading artists will come together tonight to pay homage and celebrate choreographer and dancer Nomsa Manaka through a concert.



The tribute and benefit concert will take place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani to celebrate her for the role she has played in growing dance. The concert is also staged to raise funds to assist in her medical bills after undergoing a cancer operation in September. ..