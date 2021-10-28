SPOTLIGHT | Monsters on Halloween menu; 'Dune' takes box office top spot; win movie tickets
Monster Family 2 kicks off next week, with select sneak peaks this Halloween Sunday, and local comedy sequel New Material provides hilarious clips
Spotlight this week looks at cinema’s Halloween treats, presenter Collette Prince steps out on the red carpet at the Amapiano awards, and we take a first look at the sequel to 2012’s local movie hit Material, called New Material.
The Wishbone family, aka Monster Family, returns to cinemas next week in a sequel as they are forced to turn into monsters again by the threat of a monster hunter. With Halloween this Sunday, Ster-Kinekor cinemas are offering paid sneak previews of Monster Family 2 at selected cinemas. Children are encouraged to dress up for spot prizes and have a fun family day out at the movies (for a list of participating cinemas visit www.sterkinekor.com).
Look out for clips of the much anticipated New Material, starring Joey Rasdien, Riaad Moosa, Schalk Bezuidenhout and Vincent Ebrahim, which promises non-stop laughter and entertainment when it releases in cinemas at the end of November.
Collette Prince attends the first Amapiano awards and speaks to artists and celebrities in her inside scoop of this glamorous evening.
And if you haven’t seen it yet, we celebrate the great showing of Dune as it takes up the number one position at the box office. It has garnered rave reviews and reactions, with filmmaker Christopher Nolan calling it “...one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen. I think it’s an incredible piece of work, a real pleasure to watch and a real gift to film fans everywhere.”
Win complimentary movie tickets
In this week’s competition giveaway, vote for your favourite movies at cinemas and stand a chance to win complimentary tickets.
Question: Name your favourite movie of those now showing at cinemas.
To enter, please visit @Spotlight South Africa on Facebook for competition details. Terms and conditions apply.
