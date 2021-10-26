SA playwright's film bags gold at Student Academy Awards
“It’s a story of a black woman’s transcendence as she tries to protect her family under the constraints of oppression"
Film director and writer Phumi Morare has won gold at the 49th Annual Student Academy Awards in New York.
The Johannesburg-born playwright's film Lakutshon'ilanga (when the sun sets) won the Narrative: The Domestic School Award...
