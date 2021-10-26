Choose from three of DStv Internet’s monthly data packages

In today’s world, you can’t go a day without being connected; to friends, colleagues and some of your favourite content on the timelines or on streaming platforms such as Showmax. Everything’s literally gone online and anyone who hasn’t is likely to miss out. Don’t let the FOMO set in just yet though, because MultiChoice has introduced DStv Internet to give customers more options for ultimate connectivity, in the easiest way possible.

Yes, DStv is online and who knows where being connected could take you. As a leading entertainment brand, DStv has always looked for innovative ways to keep you connected to great entertainment. With a lot of DStv content already online, you can now use DStv Internet to stream your favourite shows from the DStv app, and Showmax or via a suitable internet-connected decoder. You can also stay connected to social media, easily communicate with friends and family, and learn from home.

Nyiko Shiburi, MultiChoice CEO says: “Customer experience is at the forefront of MultiChoice’s continued product innovation. DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice.”

Excited? Who wouldn’t be? But now you’re probably wondering if DStv Internet will be available in your area. Fair enough, because until recently, it might have been that some people could not have home internet because they’re not living in an area that has fibre coverage. That shouldn’t be a problem as you don’t need to have fibre in your area to connect to DStv Internet.

DStv Internet has data packages to suit every customer’s needs with three monthly data products to choose from:

25GB anytime and 25GB night-time data

110GB anytime and 110GB night-time data

220GB anytime and 220GB night-time data

Bringing connectivity to the unconnected, DStv Internet gives customers the opportunity to turn their homes to be the place to be. Customers can also stay connected to social media, easily communicate with friends and family, and learn from home.

Signing up is no hassle at all; you can simply use the Coverage Tool to check if you have Fixed LTE coverage in your area, select your preferred package and sign up online then take your Rica documents with you to collect your router and SIM card. Unlike ADSL or fibre, there’s no real installation to get you up and running. Simply insert your SIM, power up the modem and you are all set and can start browsing. This is one plug you don’t want to miss out on. Pun intended.

Now that #SiOnline with DStv Internet, there’s no reason to be out of touch with the world. Take advantage of the amazing bundle deals with packages from DStv Access all the way to DStv Premium. Add DStv Internet to your DStv bill and get the streaming power to catch all your favourite show with the whole family.

Check out their packages and sign up at dstv.co.za/internet to enjoy hours of streaming and browsing.

This article was paid for by DStv.