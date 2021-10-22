SA YouTuber's short film catches onat international film festival

The short film made by SA YouTuber Kgothatso Mmoledi using a smartphone from the comfort of his bedroom has cracked a nod at an international film festival.

Mmoledi's 11-minute short film, Suicidal Black Man, that debuted in September on YouTube is among 110 film dramas selected for the Lift-Off Sessions Film Festival that began on October 18 and runs until November 1.

The 29-year-old from GaRankuwa, northern Pretoria, said he is over the moon that his film has been selected for an international film festival. It is being streamed to millions of people around the world on Vimeo On Demand.

The organisation behind the film festival, The Lift-Off Global Network, is based at the headquarters of world acclaimed Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, a village north of London.

Mmoledi’s film is about how suicidal young black men can avoid the scourge.

“It feels incredible. This is a validation that I am on the right track as a film producer. No matter what matters, my film is being watched by millions of people around the world. It means a lot to me,” said Mmoledi.

Mmoledi portrays the lead character and the film opens with him lying flat on the floor in his bedroom, next to a brown night stand, with his eyes wide open and firmly staring at a knife next to him – presumably about to take his own life.

It’s a riveting, yet uncomfortable scene to watch.