‘Squid Game’ becomes ‘biggest series launch’ for Netflix after reaching 111-million fans

The hit South Korean show Squid Game has officially become Netflix’s biggest original series launch, the streaming service said on Wednesday.

The nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won (about R567m), has become a worldwide sensation for Netflix since its launch less than a month ago.

The dystopian drama has inspired countless memes, Halloween costumes of the ubiquitous green tracksuits worn by contestants and real world recreations of the games. It has also sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country’s culture and language around the world.

“Squid Game has officially reached 111-million fans, making it our biggest series launch ever,” Netflix posted on Twitter.

The series reached that total in just 27 days since its release on September 17, easily outpacing the UK costume drama Bridgerton, which was streamed by 82-million accounts in its first 28 days.