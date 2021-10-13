Entertainment

SA film on GBV wins two awards in Germany

We Are Dying Here takes the world by storm

13 October 2021 - 07:36

“Thank you for the hashtag but the trend is we are dying here.”

This is a punchline in SA short film We Are Dying Here, which won two international awards at the Female Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Monday night...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling