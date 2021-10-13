Entertainment

No celebs or influencers please – SA reacts to return of Big Brother Mzansi

Reality show back on screen after 5-year hiatus

13 October 2021 - 08:25
Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
Lexi and Mandla became stars after they made it to Big Brother.
Lexi and Mandla became stars after they made it to Big Brother.
Image: Lexi Van via Instagram

After a break of more than five years, Big Brother Mzansi is back – and the reality TV show's fans were elated to hear the news.

Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that the fate of the show was decided on Monday. The calls for entry have already been spotted on TV.

M-Net released an official statement confirming that the reality show is back and that more details would be shared soon.

"Just in time to heat up summer!! MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever. is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever Big Brother South Africa," read the statement.

The last season of the show saw Nkanyiso Ace Khumalo and Ntombifuthi Tshabalala both walking away with a whopping R2m  in cash.

A year before them, Mandla and Lexi bagged the R1m  winning prize on the show.

Twitter has been buzzing since tweeps caught wind of the unverified rumour that Big Brother Mzansi is making its way back to the screens.

It looks like Mzansi is ready to welcome the reality show that creates stars. The one thing most tweeps seem to agree on is that they would like to see brand-new faces on the show and have no more appetite for mainstream celebs whom they see on TV and hear on their radios.

Major League DJz bid farewell to first season of their reality show

Series saw music duo travel across Africa, Europe and America.
S Mag
4 days ago

Feather nominees blown away by award nominations

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is shortlisted for hot chick of the year with Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela and Blood & Water actor Ama Qamata.
S Mag
1 week ago

Voted off Idols: Monique will now complete her degree

Idols SA contestant Monique Erens will now focus her attention on completing her education degree, after being the first top 10 hopeful to be voted ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Les Twins rocket to stratospheric heights

French urban dancers and identical twins Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, fondly known as Les Twins, have shaken up the hip-hop scene by breaking ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling