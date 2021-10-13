No celebs or influencers please – SA reacts to return of Big Brother Mzansi

After a break of more than five years, Big Brother Mzansi is back – and the reality TV show's fans were elated to hear the news.

Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that the fate of the show was decided on Monday. The calls for entry have already been spotted on TV.

M-Net released an official statement confirming that the reality show is back and that more details would be shared soon.

"Just in time to heat up summer!! MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever. is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever Big Brother South Africa," read the statement.

The last season of the show saw Nkanyiso Ace Khumalo and Ntombifuthi Tshabalala both walking away with a whopping R2m in cash.

A year before them, Mandla and Lexi bagged the R1m winning prize on the show.

Twitter has been buzzing since tweeps caught wind of the unverified rumour that Big Brother Mzansi is making its way back to the screens.

It looks like Mzansi is ready to welcome the reality show that creates stars. The one thing most tweeps seem to agree on is that they would like to see brand-new faces on the show and have no more appetite for mainstream celebs whom they see on TV and hear on their radios.