No celebs or influencers please – SA reacts to return of Big Brother Mzansi
Reality show back on screen after 5-year hiatus
After a break of more than five years, Big Brother Mzansi is back – and the reality TV show's fans were elated to hear the news.
Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that the fate of the show was decided on Monday. The calls for entry have already been spotted on TV.
M-Net released an official statement confirming that the reality show is back and that more details would be shared soon.
"Just in time to heat up summer!! MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever. is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever Big Brother South Africa," read the statement.
The last season of the show saw Nkanyiso Ace Khumalo and Ntombifuthi Tshabalala both walking away with a whopping R2m in cash.
A year before them, Mandla and Lexi bagged the R1m winning prize on the show.
Twitter has been buzzing since tweeps caught wind of the unverified rumour that Big Brother Mzansi is making its way back to the screens.
It looks like Mzansi is ready to welcome the reality show that creates stars. The one thing most tweeps seem to agree on is that they would like to see brand-new faces on the show and have no more appetite for mainstream celebs whom they see on TV and hear on their radios.
Angilwi 🤣 but as Big brother Mzansi is returning, Celebrities, influencers, YouTubers and famous Tik Tokers syanicela bakithi,take a seat you already have the platform we need to fall in love with new faces and personalities ♥️ pic.twitter.com/V2G5q4iO4t— uSisanda🌸 (@SiisandaMabaso) October 11, 2021
Can the Big Brother SA producers pick the people with Twitter beef for the upcoming season? Now THAT would be entertainment. 🤣— The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) October 11, 2021
🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️No Celebrities. No Influencencers.— Lebogang ® (@lebogang_mzansi) October 11, 2021
We want Real Staff, Not Promoters. Big brother Mzansi pic.twitter.com/w4aqzMAxPJ
Raw Entertainment— CEO of Noisemakers FC 🦁🌹 (@Mphephu_Troy) October 11, 2021
Big Brother Mzansi is unmatched when it comes to Entertainment. Our people love to have fun n they don't even pretend shem pic.twitter.com/0bQGq90v8A
Rules for Big Brother Mzansi— Tshepo (@TshepoKgakane) October 11, 2021
1. No influencers
2. No celebrities
3. No taken/married individuals on the show
4. Ama2000 are welcome🍆🍑
5. SAVANNA must sponsor Saturday night parties
6. Katlego Maboe should host pic.twitter.com/glXbEOM1E8
Guys please enter Big Brother Mzansi. We need people from the TL on there.— Sinethemba. (@cnehshuga) October 11, 2021
The real big brother is coming back big brother mzansi not that Nonsense that we were watching #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/XkVVpMTuhb— South African Flamez Cece🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥 (@Ligege_Tshiwela) October 10, 2021
Enjoyed the Big Brother Mzansi season that gave us K2 and Blue! pic.twitter.com/EUCphkcFUD— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) October 11, 2021
Big Brother Mzansi is returning ,let's go and audition pic.twitter.com/QnEqckpNPM— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 11, 2021
I’m going to audition for Big Brother Mzansi pic.twitter.com/ONnMvgSFCu— Zusiphe Lisa (@Lisa_S1) October 11, 2021
Thinking of auditioning for Big Brother Mzansi. Problem Ke Betway 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TwlPzA4Oj6— KM (@kelesified) October 11, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.