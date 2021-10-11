Real-life ‘Squid Game’ to be held in Abu Dhabi- but don’t stress, no one's going to die
Fans of the Netflix hit show Squid Game are signing up to take part in a real-life version of the drama series, but without the gore and death.
The Korean hit series has become more popular than a blesser on pay day since its release last month, and is on its way to becoming Netflix’s most watched series ever.
In the show, contestants take part in a series of challenges that replicate childhood games, with the promise the eventual winners will win a share of large sums of money.
The Korean Cultural Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is organising a re-enactment of the games for two teams of 15 participants.
The event is set to be held on Tuesday in two sessions at the centre’s Abu Dhabi office.
You are MAYBE also invited to the Squid Game! Please fill the application for to join and Squid Game event with us.— Korean Cultural Center in the UAE (@kcc_uae) September 30, 2021
✅Date: 12/OCT/2021 (Tue)
✅Venue : 1st floor, KCC in Abu Dhabi,
✅Registration : https://t.co/eOAFtS7A7f pic.twitter.com/VCrj9SUgXK
According to the centre, four of the games seen in the series will be played during the event, namely “Red Light Green Light”, “Dalgona Candy”, “Marbles Game” and “Ddakji Game”.
To apply to join the UAE’s version of Squid Game, applicants must complete a form in which they are tested on their basic knowledge of the show.
“We will select 15 applicants for each session. The e-mail invitations will be sent for those who are selected (only invitees with a green pass can participate in the event). Only UAE residents are eligible to participate,” said the event organisers.
Korean nationals in the UAE are not eligible to participate in the event.
Last week Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told US media Squid Game has “a very good chance” of becoming the streaming service’s biggest show ever.
“There’s a show on Netflix now that is No 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos said.
