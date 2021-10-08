Multi-talented Biyela hungry for gangster role

TV actor, businesswoman and Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zimiphi Biyela does not regret dumping teaching for radio broadcasting and the television industry.



Biyela, who has achieved success in both the radio and television industries in her first decade, had her life set on being a teacher. The 38-year-old was in the middle of her bachelor of education degree at the University of South Africa when Ukhozi FM spotted her talent during their talent search show...