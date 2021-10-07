SPOTLIGHT | 'Addams Family' returns; 'My Kitchen Rules' season 3; prizes up for grabs

In this week’s episode we feature everyone’s favourite spooky household, in The Addams Family 2, starting at cinemas on Friday October 8.

The family gets tangled up in more wacky adventures involving hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters in the sequel to 2019’s animated film. Uncle Fester, Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, It and Hand are all back for family viewing on the big screen.

The voice cast includes two South Africans: Charlize Theron, who again voices Morticia Addams, and locally based Kopano Phutiyagae, who was the winning voice-over artist in a local competition to land the role. Look out for the interview where Kopano tells Collette Prince about his exciting journey to feature in the film.

We also have a look at local series My Kitchen Rules SA, now in its third season on M-Net. On this reality TV show contestants compete to prepare a three-course meal designed to impress the judges, who include TV host J-Something and award-winning chef David Higgs.

Also look out for the best in television entertainment from the 73rd Emmy Awards — we have an impressive list of movies and series that is well worth your time.

Don’t forget, cinemas are open and social distancing and health protocols ensure that it's one of the best places to spend your free time. See you at the movies!