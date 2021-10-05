Entertainment

Idols journey fires up Bulelani to add spice

Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, he said his journey had been amazing and challenging

05 October 2021 - 08:16

Aspiring musician Bulelani Mpumelelo Twala walked away from the Idols SA stage on Sunday night feeling empowered.

Twala was eliminated after spending just over two months on Idols SA season 17...

