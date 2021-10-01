Sebina's Too Late For Mama remake music to Chicco's ears

Music producer Sello Chicco Twala has been left blown away by newbie Mpho Sebina’s remake of Brenda Fassie’s 1989 smash hit Too Late For Mama.

The Botswana-born musician has remade the song into a melancholic slow house jam that premieres on Friday.

The new track marks a first taste of Gallo Record Company’s ambitious remix series that will see the music stable remake some classics from their rich archives using up-and-coming African artists with DJ Black Coffee as executive producer.

Twala, the original producer of the song, told Sowetan on Thursday that Sebina did the song justice, even more than American musician Alicia Keys. The Grammy winner performed the song in 2010.

“It’s different and interesting. What I like about it is that the original was of that time and she [Sebina] made it to be of present time. She has done a great job. The producers did a good job too,” Twala said.

“If Brenda was here, she would be proud; Brenda used to like up-and-coming singers.

“Alicia Keys sang that song and she couldn’t get it right. A lot of people have also tried and when Gallo told me that they have found someone, I never believed that she would crack it, especially after Alicia Keys had challenges getting it right.

“This young lady did it justice. I have never met her [Sebina], I only know her voice on the song, but she is one of the most talented people I have ever heard.”

Sebina was born the same year the song was released 32 years ago.