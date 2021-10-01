Laugh out loud with David Kau, Mpho Popps at comedy festival
Duo and other comedy heavyweights to headline Covid Relief event
Comedy heavyweights David Kau, Celeste Ntuli, Loyiso Madinga and Mpho Popps will from on Friday headline three-day festival, Covid Relief.
They will be joined by Ndumiso Lindi, Joey Rasdien, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Lindy Johnson, Tsitsi Chiumya, Alfred Adriaan, Siya Seya, Tats Nkonzo and Lihle Msimang for the comedy experience at the Radisson RED hotel in Rosebank...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.