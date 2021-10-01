Laugh out loud with David Kau, Mpho Popps at comedy festival

Duo and other comedy heavyweights to headline Covid Relief event

Comedy heavyweights David Kau, Celeste Ntuli, Loyiso Madinga and Mpho Popps will from on Friday headline three-day festival, Covid Relief.



They will be joined by Ndumiso Lindi, Joey Rasdien, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Lindy Johnson, Tsitsi Chiumya, Alfred Adriaan, Siya Seya, Tats Nkonzo and Lihle Msimang for the comedy experience at the Radisson RED hotel in Rosebank...