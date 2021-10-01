Blood & Water: Ama Qamata almost turned down offer to play Puleng
Netflix star was worried about her studies, until her mother asked if she was insane
Blood & Water changed Ama Qamata’s life, and playing Puleng Khumalo in the Netflix show, back for a second season, set her to superstardom. But can you believe she almost turned down the career-defining turn?
How did you end up as a lead in such a big show?..
