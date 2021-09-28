Voted off Idols: Monique will now complete her degree
Being eliminated part of the journey for singer from Cape Town
Idols SA contestant Monique Erens will now focus her attention on completing her education degree, after being the first top 10 hopeful to be voted off.
The 25-year-old from Cape Town who was eliminated on Sunday night is doing her final year of a bachelor of education degree at the University of Pretoria...
