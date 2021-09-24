A feast of performance plays as artists showcase works at Maboneng
Maboneng Arts on Main in Newtown will be a hive of activity this weekend, with different artists showcasing their work under the auspices of The Centre for the Less Good Idea.
The festival, which is in its seventh season, is the brainchild of animateur William Kentridge, alongside Phala Ookeditse Phala. This year, it explores the primary provocation of performing text, and looks to answer what ways there are of transforming a text designed to be read, into a performance on stage...
