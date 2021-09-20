'Ted Lasso', 'The Crown' dominate early Emmy Awards

TV comedy "Ted Lasso" and the drama "The Crown" clinched multiple Emmy Awards on Sunday for the heart-warming tale of a struggling English soccer team and the lavish saga of the British royal family.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of "Ted Lasso," was named best comedy actor and the show also brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles as the club owner and ageing star player.

"This show is about family. This show's about mentors and teachers and this show's about teammates. And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life," Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

But it wasn't all plain sailing. "Ted Lasso" lost the comedy writing and directing awards to "Hacks," about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who got a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

The early wins poised "Ted Lasso" to take one of the top prizes - best comedy series - at the end of the ceremony after winning over audiences with its optimism and folksy humor during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.