Cardi B and Offset reveal they welcomed their second baby

Three months after announcing her pregnancy, Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second baby together.

The Kodak Yellow hitmaker is a mama of two after welcoming a son who will have the bragging rights to say he shares a birthday with Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Cardi announced the birth of her son with a family portrait on Instagram and the caption, “9/4/21" with emojis.

In the snap, Cardi is seen covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket next to Offset and their son in the hospital.