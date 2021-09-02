#BossMoves | Didie Makobane chats about her sunglass collection and building an empire
Actress and radio presenter Didie Makobane has ventured into the eyewear industry as she launched her first sunglass range on Wednesday in time for the spring season.
It's a collaboration between two black businesses, as Didie partnered with Black Edge to bring her dreams to life.
“I was approached by Black Edge, they were looking for an opportunity ... I'm also working towards entrepreneurship and how that aspect works. When the opportunity came knocking, I was just like yeah. There is no perfect moment, you just have to take the risk.
“The best part of it all is being active in the creative process of it. I was hands-on in the sense that I chose the frames, because they're the kind of frames I gravitate towards normally,” she told TshisaLIVE.
The Estate actress has five different designs which she's named and made sure to stay true to her own personality. Naledi, Kats'katse, Lekhala, Maru and Mo'gurl.
“It's a representation of some of my favourite things and how people can feel inspired and beautiful while wearing my glasses. The different colours speak to different personalities and different seasons.”
Didie dabbles in different fields of her profession as an actress, radio presenter and drama lecturer. Having been a social media influencer as well, and helped to market different brands, she felt that she too could thrive in her own ventures because she's always wanted to expand horizons and take more risks.
“Our industry is very inconsistent and seasonal, therefore one needs to really think outside the box in terms of how you create an income. But for me it was more than that, it was about how I could grow as an individual, playing about with different ideas and take risks.”
It's taken nearly seven months to bring her dream to fruition and while she's just launched her sunglass collection, she's already working on her next project.
“There are no office hours. As soon as I have a gap to get something done, I get it done. I'm already planning for my next project, so there's so much that is happening. If you want to see something come to fruition, you will make the time and prioritise it.”
