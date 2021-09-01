POLL| Are you celebrating Spring Day today?

Hold up! Spring may not have sprung yet?

The first of September is usually met with excitement in SA as scores bid the cold weather farewell. Some host braais, go to the beach and recite affirmations to set the tone for the new season- but is it Spring Day yet?

That's the debate on social media. Some claim Spring in SA kicks in around the 23rd of the month, while others are defending what they have known all their lives: that September 1 is Spring Day.