POLL| Are you celebrating Spring Day today?

There's a whole scientific explanation behind this.

Here's what we know:

According to time and date, SA is still in the winter season and spring will only kick in officially on September 22.

In 2022 and 2023, Spring Day will be on September 23.

This date changes annually, depending on the Vernal Equinox.

Put simply, this refers to the moment the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of equal length. This happens twice a year, once in the Southern and Northern hemispheres.