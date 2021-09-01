POLL| Are you celebrating Spring Day today?
SA is apparently still in the winter season and spring will only kick in officially on September 22.
Hold up! Spring may not have sprung yet?
The first of September is usually met with excitement in SA as scores bid the cold weather farewell. Some host braais, go to the beach and recite affirmations to set the tone for the new season- but is it Spring Day yet?
That's the debate on social media. Some claim Spring in SA kicks in around the 23rd of the month, while others are defending what they have known all their lives: that September 1 is Spring Day.
There's a whole scientific explanation behind this.
Here's what we know:
According to time and date, SA is still in the winter season and spring will only kick in officially on September 22.
In 2022 and 2023, Spring Day will be on September 23.
This date changes annually, depending on the Vernal Equinox.
Put simply, this refers to the moment the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of equal length. This happens twice a year, once in the Southern and Northern hemispheres.
