Lady Du slots effortlessly as Idols judge
The rapper and dancer joined regular judges Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi as the season 17 live shows commenced on Sunday
Musician Lady Du says there was no pressure to follow in the footsteps of Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo after she was the first celebrity guest to take his chair after “he took time off”.
Real name Dudu Ngwenya, the rapper and dancer joined regular judges Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi as the season 17 live shows commenced on Sunday...
