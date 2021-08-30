Menzi Ngubane’s family brings cheers to children’s home
Late actor would have turned 57
The family of the late SA actor Menzi Ngubane has vowed to keep his legacy alive.
This was revealed by younger brother Bonginkosi Ngubane when the Menzi Ngubane Foundation and BrightSpark Foundation SA made a donation to Ethembeni Home in Johannesburg at the weekend . The two foundations donated toys, disposable nappies and baby food to celebrate Ngubane’s 57th birthday...
