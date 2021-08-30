Mashiloane crowned Mzantsi king of jazz

Gong fires up musician

Jazz pianist Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane is on cloud nine after bagging the Best Contemporary Jazz Album at the 2021 Mzantsi Jazz Awards (MJA) at the weekend.



The 5th edition of MJA took place on Saturday virtually and saw some of the country’s finest jazz artists being recognised. Speaking to SowetanLive, an elated Mashiloane said he was honoured to win with his 5th album Ihubo Labomdabu, which was released in January...