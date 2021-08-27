Scam alert — SABC warns of fake ‘boot camp’ targeting unemployed actors

The SABC warned the public about the advert, saying it was not in any way involved in the camp.

It said the poster contained misleading information and was a scam.

“The SABC has noted communications regarding a boot camp involving SABC talent on social media platforms and would like to state this is a scam and this camp is not affiliated with the SABC in any way.

“The SABC would like to warn and plead with the public not to pay any money to join the boot camp training because this is a scam,” said SABC.

Mafetshe also warned his fans and followers about the scam.

“Run away. There’s no such thing. I’m not part of this and using my picture for criminal activities e ka sespane (will not work),” he said.