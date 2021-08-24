Huawei’s New Nova series is coming!

By definition, a nova is an explosion of stars of incredible brightness. It’s also a new star and in this case, some sparkling new smartphones in Huawei’s (aptly named) Nova series. Meet the Huawei Nova Y60 and Huawei Nova 8, two beautiful-looking devices that will impress you with their top-of-the-line camera specs and larger-than-life batteries.

The best battery yet

Huawei’s Nova Y60 smartphone is a standout and stylish device. Available in two colours - Crush Green and Midnight Black – it’s a bold yet practical smartphone that’s designed for comfort. With its 3D-rounded body, you’ll be able to look at that beautiful 6.6-inch Huawei FullView Display for ages without taking strain.

The Nova Y60 is all about the 13MP triple AI camera which lets you capture every aspect of life, be it breathtaking views or the fine details needed in close-ups. The Nova Y60 simply has it all - its 120° ultra-wide-angle lens lets you take in the whole scene when you need to and the depth lens creates perfectly balanced portraits every time. And then there’s that 8MP AI selfie camera, perfect for front-facing shots that are tweaked using artificial intelligence (AI).