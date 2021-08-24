Huawei’s New Nova series is coming!
We’re getting excited for the Huawei Nova Y60 and Nova 8 smartphones
By definition, a nova is an explosion of stars of incredible brightness. It’s also a new star and in this case, some sparkling new smartphones in Huawei’s (aptly named) Nova series. Meet the Huawei Nova Y60 and Huawei Nova 8, two beautiful-looking devices that will impress you with their top-of-the-line camera specs and larger-than-life batteries.
The best battery yet
Huawei’s Nova Y60 smartphone is a standout and stylish device. Available in two colours - Crush Green and Midnight Black – it’s a bold yet practical smartphone that’s designed for comfort. With its 3D-rounded body, you’ll be able to look at that beautiful 6.6-inch Huawei FullView Display for ages without taking strain.
The Nova Y60 is all about the 13MP triple AI camera which lets you capture every aspect of life, be it breathtaking views or the fine details needed in close-ups. The Nova Y60 simply has it all - its 120° ultra-wide-angle lens lets you take in the whole scene when you need to and the depth lens creates perfectly balanced portraits every time. And then there’s that 8MP AI selfie camera, perfect for front-facing shots that are tweaked using artificial intelligence (AI).
The Nova Y60 has a huge 5000mAh battery that uses a mart AI power-saving algorithm which means it’s going to last a few three days without being powered up. Using the Nova Y60’s 5000mAh battery, you can expect 12 hours of 4G surfing, 15 hours of online videos and if your series happens to be saved to the device, 34.4 hours of local video playback. With 64GB of storage and the ability to add a MicroSD, there’s plenty of space for everything you need on the Nova Y60.
High definition all the way
And then there’s the 6.57-inch curved screen, Huawei Nova 8 which also has a super camera. If you’re going to be a pocket photographer, there’s no better way to do it than with this 64MP AI Quad Camera (yet it weighs a meagre 169g). The Nova 8 truly lives up to its galactic name with a rear camera system inspired by the rings of Saturn. On the back you’ll also find anti-glare glass which makes the blush gold colour of the Nova 8 really shine. It has an exquisite mirror look and feel with purple highlights that will remind you of the milky way.
There are four cameras on the Nova 8: the 64MP HD main camera, a 120° ultra-wide-angle AI camera, a Bokeh (depth-of-field) camera and a macro camera with a super-short shooting distance of just 4cm. The Nova 8 has also a large 32MP front camera and includes the mode we’ve been waiting for: Super Night Selfie 2.0. It automatically optimises your skin quality and increases the background details for striking selfies, no matter the time of day.
With a 3800 mAh battery, you can expect the Nova 8 to keep going but if you do need more power, you’re going to love Huawei’s 66W SuperCharge which promises to boost the battery life by 60% in 15 minutes or 100% in 35 minutes (and the ability to reverse charge other 5W devices). If you’re a heavy smartphone user, this is a practical detail on the Nova 8 worth getting excited about.
With this new, must-have Nova series from Huawei, expect to be dazzled. From out-of-this-world design aesthetics to the ability to take beautiful HD shots enhanced by smart AI algorithms and practical details such as quick charging and expandable storage, both the Huawei Nova Y60 and Huawei Nova 8 look like they’re destined to become shining additions to Huawei’s impressive smartphone line-up.
Look out for more information on the Huawei Online Store.
This article was paid for by Huawei.