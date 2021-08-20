Rapper goes from high school dropout to dropping hits

Rapper lands international deal after moving to Jozi

Lucasraps dropped out of high school, disobeyed his parents and moved from Durban to Jozi at the age of 17 in pursuit of his rap career.



Three years later, it is paying off having become the latest SA artist to be signed by Def Jam Recordings Africa after his high-profile collaborations with Riky Rick, Blxckie and DJ Maphorisa...