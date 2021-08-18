Moja Love welcomes NPA's decision to withdraw prosecution against Bishop Makamu

Moja Love has responded to the news that the NPA has dropped the case against Rea Tsotella host and church leader Bishop Israel Makamu.

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the prosecution against the popular TV presenter at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Moja Love Head of Moja Channels, Bokani Moyo, said, “We welcome and respect the NPA’s decision regarding this matter.”

Bokani added that the channel was reinstating Bishop on Rea Tsotella after mediation between parties involved.

“After careful consideration and evaluation, the channel decided to reinstate Bishop Makamu to continue hosting Rea Tsotella. This follows a mediation, that was led by a professional, between the parties involved where they reconciled and agreed on a way forward. Bishop Makamu is great at his job and our audiences love him.”