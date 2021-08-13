Jazz maestro Don Laka dabbles into black history
New author reveals Africa's contribution to knowledge in his book
With his first book Re-Introduction of African History: Know Thyself, jazz pianist and music producer Don Laka is decolonising the minds of Africans.
Published two weeks ago, the book is a result of 30 years of research that includes visiting museums and anthropological sites in Egypt, Mali, Kenya and Zambia and more museums in New York, Belgium, Russia and France. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.