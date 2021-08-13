Jazz maestro Don Laka dabbles into black history

New author reveals Africa's contribution to knowledge in his book

With his first book Re-Introduction of African History: Know Thyself, jazz pianist and music producer Don Laka is decolonising the minds of Africans.



Published two weeks ago, the book is a result of 30 years of research that includes visiting museums and anthropological sites in Egypt, Mali, Kenya and Zambia and more museums in New York, Belgium, Russia and France. ..