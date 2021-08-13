Amapiano Awards 'raising funds' for Mpura and Killer Kau funerals

Non-profit organisation Amapiano Awards is working towards starting an initiative to support Amapiano artists after a tragic car crash that took the lives of young stars.

In a statement shared with Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE, the organisation said it was in communication with companies to assist them with raising funds that will ensure that Killer Kau, Mpuru and other artists in the future receive funeral cover, disability benefits and travel “insurance” when commuting to their gigs.

“In paying tribute to the two heroes (Killer Kau and Mpura) that have contributed immensely within the entertainment industry and as part of our efforts to promote and preserve the rich legacy that they crafted, Amapiano Awards are in conversations with financial services companies to create a facility that will assist in ensuring that our artists receive funeral cover and disability benefits.”

Killer Kau, Mpuru, Khanya Hadebe and three other people died on Saturday after being involved in a car crash.