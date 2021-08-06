Montsho felt at home directing Hollywood gems

Local filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho felt at home directing Hollywood gems S. Epatha Merkerson and Yolonda Ross in Desmond's Not Here Anymore.



The short film, based on the award-winning screenplay by Lindiwe Suttle Müller-Westernhagen, just wrapped shooting in Seattle, Washington...