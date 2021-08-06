Entertainment

Montsho felt at home directing Hollywood gems

Merkerson, Ross star in flick Desmond's Not Here Anymore

06 August 2021 - 11:59

Local filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho felt at home directing Hollywood gems S. Epatha Merkerson and Yolonda Ross in Desmond's Not Here Anymore.

The short film, based on the award-winning screenplay by Lindiwe Suttle Müller-Westernhagen, just wrapped shooting in Seattle, Washington...

